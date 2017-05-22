Pages Navigation Menu

Factory78 Weekly News Roundup: Burna Boy’s Legal Drama, Mr Eazi cites Internal Division as Core Problem of Ghanaian Music & More | Watch

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

We bring you today’s edition of Factory78 TV Weekly News featuring: Burna Boy U.S. concert legal drama, Audu Maikori sues Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for N10bn, Cassper Nyovest joins others in protest against female killings in South Africa & “internal divisions killing Ghana music internationally”, says Mr Eazi. “Juice” by Ycee Feat. Maleek Berry tops the […]

The post Factory78 Weekly News Roundup: Burna Boy’s Legal Drama, Mr Eazi cites Internal Division as Core Problem of Ghanaian Music & More | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

