Failed suicide attack kills bomber in Borno-Police

The Police Command in Borno has confirmed the killing of a suspected suicide bomber after a failed attack at the University of Maiduguri on Saturday. Mr Victor Isuku the spokesman of the command stated this in a statement in Maiduguri. “Today at about 10:00hours, a lone male suicide bomber detonated explosive strapped to his body. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

