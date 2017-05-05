Pages Navigation Menu

Failure to repel anti-gay law, sack Diezani led to Jonathan’s ouster – Omokri

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

With the dust raised by the book written by Olusegun Adeniyi, former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said administration of Barack Obama worked against the re-election of his boss because of the abuse of human rights in the north-east, Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum resources, who they felt should be removed…

