Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fake, Adulterated Fertilizer: Illegal Factory Discovered In Kaduna – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Fake, Adulterated Fertilizer: Illegal Factory Discovered In Kaduna
Leadership Newspapers
An illegal factory for the manufacturing of fake/adulterated fertilizer discovered at Dala village via Gwargwaji along the Zaria – Birnin Gwari road by Operation Yaki Surveillance Patrol Teams in a joint operation with the Zaria Police Area Command on
Security discovers fake fertilizer factory in KadunaThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.