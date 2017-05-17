Fake Naval and Army officer arrested for robbing Motorist in Lagos

The Zone 2 Police Command, Lagos,have arrested a suspected fake naval rating, identified as Kingsley Chukwueke, for allegedly robbing a motorist. The police said the suspect was aided by a fake soldier, Chidi Ibrahim, who claimed to be the son of a retired army officer.Chukwueke, Ibrahim and a tailor, Alaba Akanni, were paraded at …

The post Fake Naval and Army officer arrested for robbing Motorist in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

