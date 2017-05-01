Fake Policeman, Gregory Anyasodo Arrested By RRS in Oshodi, Lagos

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man for impersonating Nigerian Police and extorting people in Oshodi.The suspect, Gregory Anyasodo, 47, from Owerri North, Imo State, was arrested on Thursday after stealing N125,000 from one of his victims, a trader in Oshodi.The victim, Mrs Emmanuella Joseph, had approach RRS officials stationed in Oshodi to report

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

