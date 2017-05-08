Fake soldier arrested for shooting tanker driver to death in Ogun State

A 49-year-old auto dealer, Tunde Olatunbosun, who poses as a Nigerian Soldier, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly killing a tanker driver at a carwash in Abeokuta.

It was gathered that the suspect, who had been on the run since committing the crime penultimate Saturday, was nabbed with one pump action gun, 43 live cartridges, military camouflage uniform and different vehicle number plates.

Confessing to committing the said crime, when being paraded on Monday alongside nine other suspected criminals by the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, at

the state police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, Tunde alleged that his rifle was meant to scare away people, adding that he shot the deceased in error.

News Telegraph reports that the father of three was arrested by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), barely 48 hours after he reportedly shot dead a motorboy simply identified as Rasaq at a carwash in Leme area of Abeokuta.

The suspect had on the fateful day brought an unregistered Toyota Sienna car to the autowash centre for cleaning services when an argument ensued

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

