Fake Tats, Security & Paparazzi – Bieber Prankster Hits Jozi Mall And Fans Go Wild [Video]

Once you get into it, it’s actually hilarious.

After being told for more than two years that he looks like Justin Bieber, 20-year-old Varsity College student Aidan Atcheson planned the ultimate prank for his YouTube channel.

Bringing along his own security, paparazzi and fans to Sandton City, Atcheson walked through the mall and soon had to be escorted by mall security as he was being chased by “hundreds of screaming fans,” reports HuffPost.

The South African took a year to plan his Justin Bieber prank. He was going to pull it off last year, but realised it would be “more Beliebable if he waited for the singer to be in the country,” he said.

So off Atcheson went, hitting the busy mall on Saturday, the day before Bieber performed in Johannesburg.

And it played out perfectly.

Check out the video, which is currently trending at number two in South Africa on YouTube:

HuffPost interviewed Atcheson, and got all the dirt on just how he pulled it off – here.

And the love from his own bros? Smashing:

“Justin! JB!”

In the meantime, the real Justin Bieber decided to pull some pranks of his own from the One&Only in Cape Town last night – but you will have to skip to the 36-minute mark to see the prank.

See you tonight, Biebs <3

[source:huffingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

