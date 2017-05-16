Fake UTME questions in circulation, says JAMB

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates taking the ongoing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) not to fall prey to syndicates selling fake examination papers. The JAMB Registrar warned that the syndicates have been going around with JAMB’s examination papers used in the 80’s claiming they are leaked questions being taken by candidates in the ongoing examination.

