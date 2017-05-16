Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fake UTME questions in circulation, says JAMB

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates taking the ongoing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) not to fall prey to syndicates selling fake examination papers. The JAMB Registrar warned that the syndicates have been going around with JAMB’s examination papers used in the 80’s claiming they are leaked questions being taken by candidates in the ongoing examination.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.