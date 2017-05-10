Falana, AIED review Buhari’s letter

Lagos lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) yesterday said there should be no controversy over Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s status as the acting president.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Aseembly explained everything in line with Section 145 of the Constitution.

Accorduing to him, once a letter has been transmitted by the President to the National Assembly that he is going to be away on medival ground, the vice president is automatically the acting president.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED), described the designation of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo as “coordinator of national affairs” via the notice of medical vacation submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari as a desecration of the office of the President and a complete aberration.

In a statement yesterday by its Director of Research and Publicity, Comrade O’Seun John, the group accused the “cabal” within the Presidency of plotting to create confusion by its continuous interference with the decision of the President.

AIED said: “We are extremely saddened with the content of President Buhari’s letter where he neglected tradition and voice of sanity to dance to the tune of political vampires by importing a lexicon alien to our constitution. While we are aware of the unambiguous provision of Section 145, we are frightened by signals such as this on the peace and unity of our country.

“The new designation of Professor Osinbajo can only be interpreted to mean that President Buhari does not trust him enough to act as the President in his absence. With this reality, we are now forced to ask: who does President Buhari truly recognise as the Acting President?

“This act has put paid to any form of doubt that the powers controlling the affairs of the country have greater influence and perhaps, control than the vice-president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” the statement read.

Also yesterday, the National Coordinator of the Emerging Leaders’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi, praised President Buhari for transiting power to the Vice President before embarking on medical trip to the United Kingdom (UK).

He urged Nigerians not to make issues out of the President’s health..

He also told State House correspondents that the Federal Government should consider a declaration of a public holiday in honour of the 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls.

The public holiday, if declared, he said, would enable Nigerians to rejoice and pray for the release of the remaining girls and other Nigerians in captivity.

The post Falana, AIED review Buhari’s letter appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

