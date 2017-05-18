Falana Chambers win lawyers league 2017 championship

By Lukmon Olabiyi

Falana and Falana Chambers have emerged the winners of this year’s Lawyers Football League in Lagos State. The Falana team on Sunday retained the cup they won in 2016, after defeating their arch-rival, Olisa Agbakoba & Co 3-1 via penalty shootout.

The final match which was played at the Astro pitch in Ikoyi, Lagos saw Falana boys scoring three penalties while Agbakoba boys managed to convert only one penalty when the match failed to produce a winner after full time and extra time.

The encounter was full of tension, as both sides strived for a cutting edge as their supporters cheered them on. Femi Falana (SAN) led the supporters club for his boys.

An elated Falana later received the cup from his chambers’ captain Dotun Osobu, who after lifting the cup, handed it to him.

