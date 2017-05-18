Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falana Chambers win lawyers league 2017 championship

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Lukmon Olabiyi
Falana and Falana Chambers have emerged the winners of this year’s Lawyers Football League in Lagos State. The Falana team on Sunday retained the cup they won in 2016, after defeating their arch-rival, Olisa Agbakoba & Co 3-1 via penalty shootout.
The final match which was played at the Astro pitch in Ikoyi, Lagos saw Falana boys scoring three penalties while Agbakoba boys managed to convert only one penalty when the match failed to produce a winner after full time and extra time.
The encounter was full of tension, as both sides strived for a cutting edge as their supporters cheered them on. Femi Falana (SAN) led the supporters club for his boys.
An elated Falana later received the cup from his chambers’ captain Dotun Osobu, who after  lifting the cup, handed it to him.

Share

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.