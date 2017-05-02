Falana & Civil Society Leaders Urge President Buhari to take Medical Leave

Civil society leaders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take medical leave so as to recovery from his ill health. They made this known in a statement on Monday. The statement was signed by human rights activists and lawyer Femi Falana, Jibrin Ibrahim, Debo Adeniran, Chris Kwaja, Y. Z. Ya’u, Chom Bagu, Olanrewaju Suraju, Ezenwa Nwagwu, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

