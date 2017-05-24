Falana to Fayose: Courts won’t allow your re-election bid, its illegal, unconstitutional

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said that the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose will not be allowed by the courts to contest again for Governorship position in 2018 ‎to serve his first term which was truncated in 2006 as a recent statement credited to him claimed.

Fayose was impeached about seven months to the end of his first term in 2006, but the Supreme Court in 2014 reinstated him as the Governor of the state. As the Governorship elections in the state perches round the corner, Mr. Fayose has been reported to have said that he would seek a re-election to complete his first tenure which was truncated in 2006.

He reportedly made the statement on Monday.

‎However, the Human Rights lawyer, Falana, while reacting to Fayose’s claims said that the Governor’s bid to seek re-election was illegal and unconstitutional.

According to him, “Tenure extension by a governor under any disguise is anomalous. No court can prolong the tenure of a sitting governor buying the two terms prescribed by the Constitution.

“In the case of Gov Rasheed Ladoja v INEC the appellant wanted an extension of his term of office to allow him to spend extra 11 months while he was fighting his impeachment from outside.

“Although the Supreme Court had set aside his impeachment it was held that the relief was illegal and unconstitutional.

“Similarly, the governors who were re-elected after their initial election was annulled, the Supreme Court made it abundantly clear that tenure extension was unknown to the Constitution.

“In view of the settled position of the law on the matter, Governor Ayo Fayose cannot be granted by any court in Nigeria.”

The post Falana to Fayose: Courts won’t allow your re-election bid, its illegal, unconstitutional appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

