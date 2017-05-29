Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falana warns politicians to stop provoking soldiers

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has warned politicians not to provoke Nigerian soldiers. Falana gave this warning, while speaking at the 50th birthday celebration of another human rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, in Ikeja, Lagos. He was reacting to reports of alleged coup involving some unidentified politicians. “If somebody has to keep $9.7 million in a […]

Falana warns politicians to stop provoking soldiers

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.