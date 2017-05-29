Falana warns politicians to stop provoking soldiers
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has warned politicians not to provoke Nigerian soldiers. Falana gave this warning, while speaking at the 50th birthday celebration of another human rights lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, in Ikeja, Lagos. He was reacting to reports of alleged coup involving some unidentified politicians. “If somebody has to keep $9.7 million in a […]
