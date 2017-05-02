Falcao Intends To Stay At Monaco, To Win Trophies In France And Europe

Radamel Falcao says he has no plans to leave Monaco, as long as they’re gunning for domestic and European success.

Falcao returned to form with the Ligue 1 side, scoring 28 goals in 38 appearances, after two failed loan spells in England.

Although Falcao’s contract will expire next season, he has no intention of calling it quits with the club.

“I feel very good here,” he told L’Equipe. “My wife and my daughters do too, both in the club and in the city. We have adapted, we have a fulfilling social life and all helps bear the fruit of my work here since the beginning of the season. I hope we can continue to live here.

“[A new contract] depends on [vice-president] Vadim Vasilyev and the owner. I feel very good, happy and the results are good.

“If Monaco’s goal is to win titles in France and Europe – and that’s why I’m here – I will be delighted stay.”

