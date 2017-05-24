Family accuses hospital of opposing another autopsy on Adeleke

The family of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has accused the authorities of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, of refusing to release his tissue for another autopsy.

The family, which wanted to do a fresh autopsy at a medical facility outside the state, said they would leave the matter for God to judge. A statement by the deceased’s younger brother, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke faulted the hospital management’s claim that it was LAUTECH’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Akeem Lasisi who ordered the autopsy.

He explained that it was the late senator’s younger sister, Mrs. Modupe Adedeji-Sanni who signed and paid for the autopsy on behalf of the family.According to Adedeji, the hospital’s management did not issue a receipt for the autopsy’s payment, being a Sunday and promised to do so later but had since not redeemed the promise.

He stressed that the family refused to cooperate with the coroner inquest set up by the Osun State government because they believed that the outcome had been pre-determined and designed to serve its own interest.

He said: ‘’The Chief Pathologist at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Dr. Taiwo Solaja complicated the matter when he claimed that the Adeleke family was not entitled to the autopsy report.

“That was a ridiculous and a complete falsehood, because the instruction to carry out the autopsy was given to him by his boss and not the Adeleke family.”

He described the pathologist’s claim as unethical.

