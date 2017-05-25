Family doctors move to curb depression in Nigeria

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA —WORRIED by the increasing number of cases of depression among Nigerians, members of the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria, SOFPON, have embarked on an awareness campaign to educate Nigerians on how to stay free of it.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi chapter of SOFPON, which organized a road show that covered the streets of Nnewi as part of the awareness campaign, regretted that about 10 people, including a medical doctor, had taken their lives in recent times in Nigeria, a development they said, was unacceptable.

With the theme, ‘Curbing Depression’, the doctors, distributed flyers and educated people in clusters on the best ways of living their lives without much worry.

Part of what were written on the flyers were: “Every family needs a doctor who is trained on how to care for the family.”

The head of Department of Family Medicine at NAUTH, Professor Godswill Nnaji and a Chief Resident, Dr. Chinedu Anyoku, who led the doctors on the road show, expressed happiness at the response of the inhabitants of Nnewi during the exercise and urged Nigerians to adopt a simple way of living devoid of worry, no matter the circumstances.

Also speaking, Dr. Anyoku said the good news was that it could be cured, while the better news was that if detected early, prognosis would be better.

He advocated adequate rest and exercises as ways of curbing depression.

The post Family doctors move to curb depression in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

