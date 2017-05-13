Fan names Son after Antonio Conte and Victor Moses following Chelsea’s EPL Victory

A die-hard fan of Chelsea Football Club of England has named his newly-delivered baby-boy Antonio Moses, in the wake of the club’s league title win on Friday. Chelsea on Friday night beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the latter’s home-ground, Hawthorns to win the league title with two matches to spare. The Abakaliki-based fan, Mathew […]

The post Fan names Son after Antonio Conte and Victor Moses following Chelsea’s EPL Victory appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

