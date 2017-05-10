Fanfare as Monago, NMA chieftain joins royal cabinet

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – IT was a cultural affinity and fanfare at Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, weekend, as an illustrious son of the area, Dr. Emmanuel Kandudi Monago, and his wife, were conferred with chieftaincy titles of Igweoba Akalam and Enyi Nwanyi Ifeka Oledo of Obosi kingdom respectively, by the traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka.

With his coronation as Igweoba Akalam Obosi, Dr. Monago, a private medical practitioner and incumbent vice chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Anambra State, will now represent his Umudualor kindred of Ugamuma village, Obosi at the Obosi royal cabinet as their Ichie and traditional head; while his wife, the director of medical services, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, joined the Otu Odu Obosi women society.

Performing the ceremony, Igwe Iweka noted that installation of Monago was to fill the vacant position existing within the royal cabinet, thus bringing the expected members of the royal cabinet to 30, adding that among the 15 personalities that aspired for the position, Monago was adjudged the best among them because of his philanthropic activities.

According to the monarch, “Dr. Monago has been helping helpless people within and outside Obosi, his home town. He is a philanthropist to the core. He has his private hospital at Achina community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state. He has helped many people medically and educationally. So, we considered him the most suitable to become the 30th Ichie in Obosi royal cabinet”.

Courage and determination

He, therefore, reminded Monago that the task was quite demanding, but prayed God to give him the requisite courage and determination to carry on successfully. He also reminded him that Obosi was a strong town and he should be prepared and not shy away from any burden from his people that the new status would bring on him.

On the communal crisis rocking Obosi for some time now, Igwe Iweka noted that peace has finally returned to the extent that he had even welcomed about five members of the opposition party who have repented, adding that he was ready to welcome the remaining ones, once they repented and indicated their interest to come back to the fold.

Responding, Monago, the newly installed Igweoba Obosi thanked the monarch and his fellow cabinet members for admitting him into their fold, adding that he was prepared to abide by the tenets of the royal cabinet membership at all times. He said, “I now see myself as a first class citizen of Obosi and my focus remains community work”.

Throwing more light on his title of Igweoba, he said though Oba means bank in English translation, be it commercial, microfinance or even the traditional yam barn, his taking the title did not mean he has stupendous wealth, explaining that the people only gave him the title based on his character in uplifting the welfare of the people and his mindset in this direction..

He recalled that his traditional Ozo title name, Nkpunaeluaku (the anthill that breeds wealth) was also given to him in the same vein.

He said he felt elated that the wish of his kindred, Umudualor, Ugamuma village, to have him as the traditional leader who would represent them in the council of traditional rulers and ensure that their entitlements were not denied them has been fulfilled.

Also speaking, his wife said that the recognition given to her was a call to rededicate herself to community work which has been her major focus and to channel more of her energy into helping the poor and the downtrodden.

Monago’s elder brother, Engr. Obed Monago expressed satisfaction that with the installation of his younger brother as an Ichie, his kindred has now been fully represented at the royal cabinet.

