Fani-Kayode blasts Buhari’s aide

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani Kayode has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie.

Lauretta Onochie had lambasted Fani-Kayode over his comments on the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who said that Buhari treats him like son.

Reacting on his twitter handle Fani-Kayode said the bellow

The post Fani-Kayode blasts Buhari’s aide appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

