Fani-Kayode blasts Jonathan's minister over Igbo marginalisation

Posted on May 26, 2017


NAIJ.COM

Fani-Kayode blasts Jonathan's minister over Igbo marginalisation
NAIJ.COM
Femi Fani-Kayode has lashed out at Chris Ngige for saying Igbo people should not complain about marginalisation as they did not invest in Muhammadu Buhari's campaign. In a series of tweets via his official page, Fani-Kayode who has been a staunch …
Ngige, Buhari and marginalisation of the IgboTheCable
Biafra: Buhari is a deeply wicked man by stopping Igbos – Fani-Kayode (VIDEO)Daily Post Nigeria
You Are an 'Unrepentant Slave', Fani-Kayode Rebukes NgigeSIGNAL (press release)
Nigerian Bulletin –Vanguard
