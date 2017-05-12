Fani-Kayode Cautioned Over Comments On PMB’s Health

BY TAIWO OGUNMOLA- OMILANI,

A group operating under the aegis of Concerned Om’Oduwa Progressive Youth Assembly (COPYA) has cautioned the former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode over his unguarded comments pertaining to President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, saying such utterances could cause disaffection amongst ethnic nationalities in the country.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Lagos, the convener of the group, Mr. Kola Salawu said Femi Fani-Kayode cannot speak for the Yorubas.

According to him, if Femi Fani-Kayode truly has the interest of the Yoruba race at heart he should ceasefire on issues pertaining to thePresident’s health and surrender to the supremacy of Tinubu as the leader of the Yoruba race as far as Nigerian politics is concerned.

The group also demanded a ceasefire from all peace loving Yoruba sons and daughters in the media about the president’s health.

The group alleged that Fani-Kayode has crossed the boundaries in his recent call on the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to take over government from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He has backup vocalists in this demented call that has no place in the constitution. It is nothing short of a ploy to pitch the Yoruba in government, led by Vice President Osinbajo, against other ethnic groups in the country.

“We therefore warn that Femi Fani -Kayode and his likes are distracting the Vice President who assiduously goes about his duties as assigned to him by his boss, President Buhari,” the group said.

The concerned group maintained that recent issues raised by Fani Kayode in what they called his incoherent response to a constitutionalissue as regards President Buhari’s letter, as transmitted to the National Assembly, is clearly to cast the Vice President, who is now the Acting President, as a desperate person.

It explained that the essence of sending warning to the former minister is to ensure that there is peace between Yorubas and other tribes.

The group maintained that no Yoruba man will engage in the kind of treachery that Femi Fani -Kayode and his supporters are contemplating.

Salawu said, “We count President Buhari fortunate in this regard that he did not populate his cabinet with traitors, which means Fani-Kayode or anyone with such intention would never find a willing person to do what they have in mind, which is someone to backstab the president. It is not who we are.”

