Fani-Kayode declares Buhari unfit, asks him to give up

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, Thursday declared President Muhammadu Buhari unfit to continue to function as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Fani Kayode advised the ailing president to give up and take a bow. . According to FFK, as the PDP chieftain is known, the absence […]

Fani-Kayode declares Buhari unfit, asks him to give up

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

