Fani-Kayode to Obanikoro: You chose darkness over light by joining APC – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Fani-Kayode to Obanikoro: You chose darkness over light by joining APC
NAIJ.COM
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described as saddening the defection of a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, to the All Progressives Congress. READ ALSO: Reactions trail Buhari's latest medical trip to …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!