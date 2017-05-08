Fani-Kayode to Obanikoro: You chose darkness over light by joining APC

NAIJ.COM

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described as saddening the defection of a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, to the All Progressives Congress. READ ALSO: Reactions trail Buhari's latest medical trip to …



and more »