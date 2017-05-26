Fani-Kayode vows to leave PDP if Sheriff wins at Supreme Court

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has vowed to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if the National Chairman Ali Modu Sheriff wins at the Supreme Court. “Let me say this loud and clear. If the shameless usurper and evil tout called Ali Modu Sheriff wins at the Supreme Court I will leave PDP,” he […]

Fani-Kayode vows to leave PDP if Sheriff wins at Supreme Court

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

