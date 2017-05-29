Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fans battle it out with Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Fans battle it out with Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill
NAIJ.COM
Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer are still under heat from Tonto Dikeh's fans over alleged relationship which broke their marriage. However, the philanthropist and actress clapped back at the fans this time. READ ALSO: Davido spotted having fun with …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.