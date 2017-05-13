Fans Come For Regina Daniels Over Bedroom Photo With Boyfriend
16yrs old Nollywood star, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to share this bedroom photo with boyfriend somadina. Her followers didn’t hesitate to show their displeasure over it See photo and comments below Source: Instagram
The post Fans Come For Regina Daniels Over Bedroom Photo With Boyfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!