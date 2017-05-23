Fans lash at Tiwa Savage, say should “leave nudity for younger generation”

Fans of Nigerian pop diva, Tiwa Savage have urged her to leave nudity in music videos for the younger generations.

Tiwa, a mother of one and who recently released the video of her new song, All Over, has come under attack for baring her cleavages in some of the musical video scenes.

In fact, one of her fans bluntly said, “I think say this lady done marry, leave nudity for the younger generation.”

Recall that the songstress had been embroiled in messy marriage troubles with her estranged husband, Teebillz.

However, Tiwa wore a danshiki swimsuit in the video while exposing her cleavage.

Consequently, some of her fans have found her appearance in the video, rather immoral and they did not hesitate to voice their displeasure over the pop-stars attire.

Another fan put it this way: “No doubt Tiwa has always been my number one female musician, I am a very loyal fan of her and also her music same way I honor her husband Teebillz, but then we need to respect our culture and also show decent morals, we are not white and we don’t need to copy them”.

“Please she should try and cover up for the sake of her son. Just an advice no hard feelings. He will grow up someday” said another fan..

And yet, another fan wrote, “ I’m a mom of two and proud of what I am today dear. Society’s brainwash isn’t applicable dear it’s called common sense which isn’t common. I have been married for over 10years, no regret neither . I wouldn’t want my kids see me in what Tiwa Savage is wearing”.

