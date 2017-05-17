Fans Mock Nollywood Actress Who Claimed She Is 16 Years Old On Instagram

It was really dramatic to see how a nollywood actress with the Instagram handle @patienceyisa was mocked by her fans on Instagram after she claimed she is 16 years old . She uploaded on instagram claiming she is 16 years old. The question is , is she really 16 as she claimeed ? See Photos …

The post Fans Mock Nollywood Actress Who Claimed She Is 16 Years Old On Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

