Farmers repay N8.3 billion to CBN – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Farmers repay N8.3 billion to CBN
Out of the amount released, about N15.137 billion was disbursed to 73,941 farmers in Kebbi State, but now due and repayment is ongoing, with N7.119 billion representing 47 per cent already returned. Diversify portfolios, fund MSMEs, CBN tells banks.

