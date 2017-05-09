Farmers urge FG to sustain fertilizer initiative – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Farmers urge FG to sustain fertilizer initiative
The Nation Newspaper
Some farmers in Kaduna State have appealed to the Federal Government to sustain the “Presidential Fertilizer Initiative” which had crashed the prices of fertilizers across the country. The farmers made the appeal in separate interviews with the News …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
