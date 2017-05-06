Farooq Kperogi: Top 8 popular national lies that won’t die in Nigeria

by Farooq A. Kperogi In Nigeria, once lies and historical myths take roots, they are almost always impossible to uproot. But…

Read » Farooq Kperogi: Top 8 popular national lies that won’t die in Nigeria on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

