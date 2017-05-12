Fashion: Rivers State First Lady slays in suit, head tie
Rivers State First Lady, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike made a fashion statement when she wore a suit and a head tie to the Women’s Day of the Rivers Golden Jubilee celebration in Port Harcourt. Mrs Wike, who was the cynosure of all at the occasion on Thursday in Port Harcourt, also proved to many that she […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!