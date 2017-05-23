Fashola Commissions 100KW Solar Power Project In Abuja

….Says 2.2m Nigerians Currently Enjoy Solar Products

By ABAH ADAH

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in Abuja, commissioned a 125 KVA (100KWp), a project executed by Protergia Energy for House on the Rock ministry at the Citadel and Towers of City Gate.

In his speech, the minister noted that the country’s journey to incremental power is by no mean gathering momentum as evident in the achievement so far recorded in the area of renewable energy alone and the keen interest being shown by prospective investors.

“We have been following the development; in terms of Solar home system, there were 372, 000 estimated solar products installed in Nigeria as at 2/4/2016. There are currently 2.23 million Nigerians benefitting from solar products and it is and it is increasing on a daily basis.”

The Minister, who also disclosed that Nigeria currently represents 7 per cent of the African Lantern Market, urged investors in the sector to prioritise home made products and endeavour to manufacture them in the country in order to add value to the economy.

In his speech titled, “Let There be Light Now”, the CEO of Protergia Energy, Ayodeji O’ Deji, said renewable energy is the way modern society is going, adding the fear in some quarters that solar energy cannot power high power demanding machineries and appliances is baseless as it is capable of powering all that the conventional grid electricity can power.

“The middle tier which caters to the power needs of most commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses haven’t shown any meaningful progress and this is mostly because most business owners have been misled into thinking that Electrons from Solar are somewhat inferior and cannot power heavy machineries or other similar factors, he said.

The post Fashola Commissions 100KW Solar Power Project In Abuja appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

