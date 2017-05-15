Fashola inaugurates electrification, water projects in Zamfara

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has inaugurated rural electrification and semi-urban water projects in Bakura, Talata-Mafara and Gusau local government areas of Zamfara. The projects were inaugurated in Tsamiya, Rakuma, Gwarguwa, Adarawa, Rafin Dankure and Gidan Dakko communities in Bakura Local Government and Jaurin-Fulani and Jaurin-Rogo in Gusau Local Government Area. The…

The post Fashola inaugurates electrification, water projects in Zamfara appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

