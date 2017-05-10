Fast-track N-Delta devt, Okotie-Eboh urges FG

By Dave Oso

Chairman of Itsekiri Development Congress, IDC, Mr Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, has urged the Federal Government to fast-track development in all parts the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, Okotie-Eboh frowned at the low pace of development in the region, saying though some contractors were going back to site now, the speed of work was too slow.

He specifically called on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and other intervention agencies to immediately invite all contractors handling various jobs to find out why they were yet to mobilize to site or completed projects awarded to them.

According to him, most of the projects were awarded before administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board, saying that; “Two years out of a tenure of four years are gone and the way it is now, no meaningful development can take place in this first term of this administration unless an urgent and positive action is taken, as the failure to record meaningful development in the region will be blamed on the doorsteps of this government.

‘’Almost two years after the award of these projects, 90 percent of the contractors were yet to mobilize to sites. The people of the Niger Delta are crying for empowerment and development, so we do not want any sabotage because most these projects were awarded by a different government.

“Contractors whose projects were awarded with due process should be given mobilization fund supported by Advanced Payment Guaranty (APG) so that they can go to sites immediately. Those owed should be paid, those not properly awarded should be revoked and re-awarded to contractors from the same area the projects are originally sited and they should be paid mobilization fee to begin work immediately.”

The post Fast-track N-Delta devt, Okotie-Eboh urges FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

