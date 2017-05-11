Father beheads son for money rituals

The love of money is the root of all evil, this was the story of a man who allegedly killed his son and beheaded him for money ritual. The post shared by one Taskar Gizago is written in Hausa. However, from what we could get after translating it, the man had earlier reported the son …

The post Father beheads son for money rituals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

