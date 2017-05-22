Father From Hell Man beats 7-yr-old son to death for stealing – Pulse Nigeria
|
Father From Hell Man beats 7-yr-old son to death for stealing
Pulse Nigeria
A 39-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Rivers State for beating his own son to death over theft allegation. Published: 15:53; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail · Richard Inimgba has been arrested for killing his young son play. Richard Inimgba …
