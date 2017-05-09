Pages Navigation Menu

Father hangs his eight year old daughter, his reason will leave you speechless

Posted on May 9, 2017

An eight-year-old girl was rescued from death after her father hanged her with a rope for destroying his divorce papers. The little girl, in a bid to stop her parents’ divorce, had torn the divorce papers, damaged household furniture and broke a bottle of alcohol. The father, who claimed to have lost his temper, reacted …

