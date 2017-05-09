Father hangs his eight year old daughter, his reason will leave you speechless

An eight-year-old girl was rescued from death after her father hanged her with a rope for destroying his divorce papers. The little girl, in a bid to stop her parents’ divorce, had torn the divorce papers, damaged household furniture and broke a bottle of alcohol. The father, who claimed to have lost his temper, reacted …

The post Father hangs his eight year old daughter, his reason will leave you speechless appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

