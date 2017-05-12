Father turns 17-year-old daughter to sex tool

An incestuous father, Folorunsho Oluwaseun, who allegedly turned his 17-year-old daughter into a sex object, was on Friday granted a reprieve by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Oluwaseun was released on N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The 51-year-old electrician, who resides at 40, Popoola Str., Offin in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is facing a charge of rape.

Police Prosecutor Clifford Ogu told the court that the accused committed the offence between Aug. 8, 2016 and April 2017 at his residence.

Ogu said the accused, who has separated from his wife since 2013, was awarded the custody of his three children including the girl.

“The accused started abusing his 17-year-old daughter sexually since August last year.

“The girl wrote in her statement to the police that any time she refuses her father’s sexual advances, he would not give her and her siblings food,’’ he said.

“The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother when she visited them.

“The woman reported the case to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team at Ikeja and the case was brought to the Police station.”

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, adjourned the case until June 5 for mention.

