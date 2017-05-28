Fayemi mourns passing of Col Inuwa Bawa, Ekiti State pioneer MILAD

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the family of the pioneer Military Administrator of Ekiti State, the late Col Inuwa Bawa (rtd) and the entire Ekiti people on the passing of the former MILAD.

Dr Fayemi who is the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, described the late Col Bawa, as a dedicated officer, a refined gentleman and a seasoned administrator, who laid a solid foundation for the state at its creation in 1996, when he served as its first Military Administrator.

The Minister, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said Ekiti people would not forget the late Col Bawa, especially the courage and dedication he exhibited in the onerous task of leading the then newly created state.

“Perhaps the only thing the then newly Ekiti State could boast of was its huge human resources. Col Bawa effectively tapped this human resources to ensure a smooth take off of the state.

“He continued to exhibit great passion for the development of the state and the country at large even in retirement, until he breathed his last.

The Minister recalled his encounters with the late MILAD during his tenure as governor of the state, describing him as a highly disciplined and forthright man, who was ever positive about the greatness of the country.

“Our condolences to the family of the late Col Bawa, the Yauri Emirate of Kebbi State and the good people of Ekiti and Kebbi States over the death of this illustrious citizen.”

