Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose allegedly got N1.5b to mobilise voters for registration – Ekiti APC – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Fayose allegedly got N1.5b to mobilise voters for registration – Ekiti APC
Daily Post Nigeria
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has alleged that Governor Ayodele Fayose received N1.5 billion to mobilise residents of the state of voting age to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise being undertaken by
Stop intimidating presidential aspirants – Fayose tells APCNAIJ.COM

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.