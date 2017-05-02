Fayose allegedly got N1.5b to mobilise voters for registration – Ekiti APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has alleged that Governor Ayodele Fayose received N1.5 billion to mobilise residents of the state of voting age to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise being undertaken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). APC State Deputy Chairman, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, who did not disclose […]
Fayose allegedly got N1.5b to mobilise voters for registration – Ekiti APC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!