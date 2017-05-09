Fayose, APC chieftain disagree over release of Chibok girls

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bamidele Faparusi have disagreed on the release of 82 Chibok girls by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

While Governor Fayose described the report of the girls’ release as diversionary tactics to turn attention away from the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, Faparusi said the release further confirmed that the President has not reneged on his electoral promises to Nigerians.

In a press statement released at Ado-Ekiti yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor said it had become the pastime of the Buhari Presidency that each time it was under fire for under-performing or had serious issues it could not sufficiently explain to the people, “it resorts to flying dubious kites and selling cheap dummies to distract the people and obfuscate the issue at hand.”

Faparusi, on his own, condemned the statement credited to the factional Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi lambasting the APC-led federal government for releasing some Boko Haram detainees to bail out the girls from confinement

Faparusi maintained that the comment, which he described as caustic and inflammatory lent credence to the widespread belief that ”the PDP was incorrigibly insensitive and callous to lead Nigeria.

“Right now, a matter of urgent national importance arresting the attention of all and sundry is that of the President’s health. While I continue to pray, in conjunction with other Nigerians, for the President’s quick recovery, I condemn without equivocation this shameless playing on the intelligence and psyche of Nigerians taking undue advantage of the vexed issue of the so-called Chibok girls.”

“It has become the style of this government to distract attention but the truth will be told some day. Which Chibok girls are they talking about? Chibok girls who purportedly were writing Physics WAEC examinations but cannot speak simple English? Chibok girls who were shielded from the media? Till today the media have not been allowed access to the so-called Chibok girls.

“What is not missing cannot be found. Despite the strenuous efforts at cover-up, discerning Nigerians understand that the stories do not add up. When is the next batch of Chibok girls coming? When is the next make-believe? When there is the need for another cover-up, distraction and diversion of the people’s attention and focus, they will fly their usual kite and sell the self-same jaded dummy”, he added.

The post Fayose, APC chieftain disagree over release of Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

