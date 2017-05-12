Fayose appoints 12 new executive secretaries, general managers

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State on Friday approved the appointment of 10 serving directors as executive secretaries in the public service of the state.

The State Head of Service, Dr Olugbenga Faseluka, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti that the appointments also included two general managers.

According to the statement, those appointed as Executive Secretaries are Mr Joseph Obaparusi, Mr Bamidele Arowosola, Mr Bola Akomolede, Dr Felix Ojo, Mr Adesola Babatunde and Dr Babatope Adeyemi.

Others are Mrs Abimbola Akeredolu, Mr Ajaja Gabriel, Mr Yakubu Oladele and Mr Vincent Omodara in acting capacity.

The governor also approved the appointments of Mr Dada Olutayo as Acting General Manager of Ekiti State Sports Council, and Mr Phillip Atere as Acting General Manager of the state Electricity Board.

The statement explained that all the appointments took immediate effect.

The post Fayose appoints 12 new executive secretaries, general managers appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

