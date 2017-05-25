Fayose condemns continuous detention of Ifeanyi Ubah, slams DSS

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called for the immediate release of the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Ltd, Ifeanyi Ubah, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since May 5, 2017. He is being accused of diverting N11bn being the sum realised from the sales […]

Fayose condemns continuous detention of Ifeanyi Ubah, slams DSS

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

