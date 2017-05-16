Fayose declares May 19, work free day

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared May 19, work free day in the state in honour of the late retired Maj.Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo, a former Military Governor of the old Western region.

Fayose announced the date in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday during a meeting with members and executives of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).

The governor said that nothing would be too big to honour the late Adebayo, having paid his dues and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Yorubaland.

“In this respect, the new Government House was named after him as well as the General Hospital, Iyin-Ekiti. “We need to celebrate our heroes, irrespective of political leanings.

“We are quick to chastise those who do badly and we must not shy away from recognising people who have done well. “I also want you to come out in large number to be part of the programmes to be held for him in the state.

“The work free day does not, however, affect the banks in the state,” he said. According to him, the body of the deceased will lie-in-state at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti on Friday before interment on Saturday in Iyin-Ekiti.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governor had earlier met with youths between 17 years and 22 years where he told them that his administration had a master plan for their development.

According to him the master plan include a social security scheme which would soon be put in place for them.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

