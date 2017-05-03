Fayose decries Lamido’s detention

EKITI State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has condemned the arrest and continued detention of former Governors of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, warning the All Progressives Congress, APC, government to stop what he described as regime of harassment and intimidation of people perceived to be having presidential ambition in 2019. The governor, who called on […]

The post Fayose decries Lamido’s detention appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

