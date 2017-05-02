Fayose decries Sule Lamido’s detention, warns against continued detention
The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has condemned the arrest and continued detention of former Governors of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, warning the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to stop what he described as regime of harassment and intimidation of people perceived to be having presidential ambition in 2019. The governor, who called on the […]
Fayose decries Sule Lamido’s detention, warns against continued detention
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!