Fayose decries Sule Lamido’s detention

Warns against harassment of presidential aspirants EKITI State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned the arrest and continued detention of former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, government to stop what he called regime of harassment and intimidation of people perceived as having presidential ambition in 2019. […]

The post Fayose decries Sule Lamido’s detention appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

